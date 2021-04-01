SC Education Superintendent Molly Spearman tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced on social media that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Spearman said she received the results form a test she had performed on Dec. 31 and, prior to the test, had been quarantining at home.
Spearman's announcement comes after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced that he and his wife had both tested positive for the virus.
Spearman said she is experiencing mild symptoms and will continue to work from home during quarantine.