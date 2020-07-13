Mooresville High School suspends athletics, after-school activities

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville High School suspended all optional co-curricular activities, including athletics and band, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Iredell County and North Carolina.
In a statement, Mooresville Graded School District said the decision was not a reaction to a positive test result within the school but as a preventative measure.
Affected activities include athletics, JROTC and the school band.
"Each time an individual exhibits symptoms, there is a turn-around time of at least three days to receive test results. This leaves us in limbo when deciding how to proceed with activities. We have decided at this time that the risks outweigh the benefits for our staff and students. We will let you know if and when we will resume activities. Thank you for your patience."
Multiple districts in the Charlotte area have resumed athletic practices in accordance with state guidelines. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools was scheduled to begin last week but workouts have been pushed back to an undetermined date at this time.
