More doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is making its way to Charlotte.

WCNC Charlotte has learned more doses of the vaccine are scheduled to be delivered to the Mecklenburg County Health Department on Billingsley Road as early as Monday, Dec. 21.

It's not immediately known how many more doses of the vaccine will arrive to the health department next week. The Mecklenburg County Health Department is just one of three health departments in the state chosen by the federal government to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

#HappyHumpDay More shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines are headed to Charlotte. More people could receive a vaccination as early as next week. I’m live on #WakeUpCLT this morning with the details. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/pmvBeXrQdN — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) December 16, 2020

During Tuesday’s county commissioner’s meeting, Gibbie Harris, the county’s health director, said the following people will receive the vaccine first:

Hospital workers at highest risk of exposure to COVID+ patients

State-certified EMTs/Paramedics with direct patient care duties (i.e. emergency response to medical incidents)

Public Health staff working in specific roles at vaccination clinics for high-risk healthcare workers.

People who work and live in long-term care facilities are also a priority but will receive their vaccines through local pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS when they are available.