More doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is making its way to Charlotte.
WCNC Charlotte has learned more doses of the vaccine are scheduled to be delivered to the Mecklenburg County Health Department on Billingsley Road as early as Monday, Dec. 21.
30,000 doses were delivered to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center on Dec. 14. Healthcare staff have already started receiving those vaccinations.
It's not immediately known how many more doses of the vaccine will arrive to the health department next week. The Mecklenburg County Health Department is just one of three health departments in the state chosen by the federal government to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
During Tuesday’s county commissioner’s meeting, Gibbie Harris, the county’s health director, said the following people will receive the vaccine first:
- Hospital workers at highest risk of exposure to COVID+ patients
- State-certified EMTs/Paramedics with direct patient care duties (i.e. emergency response to medical incidents)
- Public Health staff working in specific roles at vaccination clinics for high-risk healthcare workers.
People who work and live in long-term care facilities are also a priority but will receive their vaccines through local pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS when they are available.
More shipments of the vaccine are expected to be delivered to the county in the coming weeks and months. Right now, Harris says the county isn’t releasing specifics on plans for future shipments of vaccines as she says those plans are still being worked on.