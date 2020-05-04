At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Facts:

The number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 was more than 8,000 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, according to numbers from Johns Hopkins University. More than a quarter of those are in New York City.

The worldwide total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is just over 1.1 million with almost 65,000 deaths and 252,000 recoveries.

Pageland, SC police chief diagnosed with COVID-19

Pageland, South Carolina’s Police Chief Craig Greenlee was diagnosed with COVID-19. When he noticed symptoms, he self-quarantined on March 27.

Officers and town employees who have come in contact with him have been told to self-quarantine, pending evaluation by SC DHEC.

Chesterfield County Sheriff James Dixon will be providing deputies to help with Pageland Police Department operations.

"Pageland will weather this storm and I ask the public to shower the Chief and our community as a whole with its well wishes and blessings for a speedy recovery," Pageland Mayor Jason Evans said.