"I can't turn customers away" | Mount Holly restaurant says customers can enter without a mask

A Mount Holly restaurant is letting you decide whether you choose to wear a mask or not, despite the state's mask mandate.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mount Holly restaurant is letting you decide whether you choose to wear a mask or not, despite the state's mask mandate.

At South Main Kitchen and Tavern, a new sign reads it's your choice.

"Everybody's got a different opinion and I respect that," Eleni Mantis, owner of South Main Kitchen and Tavern said.

She says these last few months have been tough, and she needs all the business she can get, mask or no mask.

"I'm sorry but our business has taken such a hit," Mantis said. "I can't turn customers away."

A Facebook post has gone viral after a picture of the sign was posted. It got over 500 likes and comments. Some calling the decision, murder, others say that's how it should be.

"It's your right to chose," Mantis said.

State guidelines encourage everyone, businesses and customers, to wear appropriate face coverings.

While customers aren't required to wear one at the restaurant, other guidelines are being followed.

The restaurant is at 50% capacity, tables are placed 6 to 8 feet apart from each other, and strict cleaning guidelines are being implemented.

"Employees are wearing their masks like they're supposed to," regular customer, Marie Burns said.

Burns says she understands why some people feel masks are an infringement on their rights.

"You can not force other people to wear a mask, if you don't like it, don't come in," Burns said.

Mantis also talked about her employees all wearing masks.

She says she's not worried about citations and does have a message for those who took offense to her sign.

"We didn't do it to offend anybody, we didn't do it because we're disrespectful, or that we don't care, that's not it, they should have the right to choose if they want to put a mask on or not," Mantis said.

Under Gov. Cooper's executive order, you don't have to wear a mask when you are at your table.