Multiple Charlotte bars forced to temporarily close due to positive Covid-19 cases

Other businesses like Sidelines Sports Bar now stepping up precautions to stay safe and stay open

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a matter of just a few days, three different Charlotte bars announced employees had tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, the bars plan to shut their doors temporarily in order to test other employees and thoroughly sanitize the buildings.

Those three bars include Gin Mill on South Tryon, Workman’s Friend on Central Avenue, and Old Mecklenburg Brewery. Other businesses like Sidelines Sports Bar are now using these incidents as a cautious warning to continue taking the necessary precautions to keep their employees and customers safe.

“The staff all wears masks,” Sidelines Bar co-owner Kevin Cooper said. “When people come inside to get their drinks, they wear masks.”

He added they also offer access to hand sanitizer for everyone and after each guest leaves employees will clean the outdoors tables thoroughly.

“Customers are coming, they’re seeing us just with lot smaller groups than what we normally have,” Cooper said.

🚨We are temporarily shutting down our restaurant and Biergarten due to a restaurant employee testing positive for COVID-19. Please see our latest Instagram or Facebook post for more details. — The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery (@oldemeckbrew) December 3, 2020

“Everybody is a little tight on money right now,” Cooper said. “They’re not working as much as they would normally and when they are working they aren’t making as much as they usually would.”

But the safety precautions Sidelines Bar takes isn’t necessarily the case everywhere. WCNC Charlotte has reported on numerous restaurants and bars that have been cited after videos posted online show large crowds, with no masks and no social distancing