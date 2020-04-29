At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Facts:

There have been more than 1,012,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. death toll is more than 58,000 while nearly 116,000 have recovered. Nearly 5.8 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 3.1 million cases with 217,000 deaths and 929,000 recoveries.

Simon Properties to open 49 properties in 10 states this week

Simon Properties, owner of Concord Mills Mall, SouthPark Mall and the Charlotte Premium Outlets, announced it is opening 49 of its locations in 10 states. These include two in South Carolina: The Gaffney Outlet Marketplace and Haywood Mall. Both will open Friday, May 1.

North Carolina locations will not open until the stay home order is lifted by Governor Roy Cooper.

Myrtle Beach reopens all city beaches to the public

The city of Myrtle Beach is reopening all beaches, a move that allows people access to one of the state's most visited locations after weeks of being closed due to the coronavirus.

Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen on Tuesday rescinded the emergency order which had closed public beach access and parking areas.

The city reminds everyone to practice safe social distancing and that those rules will be enforced. Parking meters also are enforced, seven days a week, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., unless otherwise posted.

