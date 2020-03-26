MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The City of Myrtle Beach City on Thursday ordered most visitors to leave by Sunday, March 28, in an effort to contain the threat of coronavirus.

Additionally, all short-term accommodations have been ordered to not accept any new reservations beginning Saturday, March 28, and continuing through April 30, 2020.

The measures are outlined in an emergency order approved by City Council on Thursday.

Council's action comes in response to community concerns about the ongoing coronavirus health emergency, with a goal of reducing the chances of transmission from outside areas.

Council also ordered that all amusement parks, arcades, golf courses, miniature golf courses, moped and/or golf cart rentals and theaters (both movie and live performance) cease operation effective Friday, March 28.

The following temporary orders were issued on Thursday:

All accommodations businesses in the City of Myrtle Beach, including hotels, motels, condo hotels, rental properties, inclusive of private management companies and Airbnb, VRBO style lodging, plus public and private campgrounds:

Shall not accept new reservations or extend current reservations for any period prior to May 1 effective immediately (such time limit is subject to further modification), except as indicated below.





Existing reservations made for a period beginning Saturday, March 28, 2020 through April 30, 2020 will be rescheduled or canceled.





Those units consistently occupied since March 1, 2020 are exempt from the order but may not be joined by other occupants including friends and family members.





All visitors who do not meet the above exemption must vacate the property by noon, Sunday, March 29, 2020.

All amusements designed to attract and accommodate visitors, are hereby ordered to close effective Friday, March 27, 2020, including but not limited to:

Movie and live performance theaters.

Golf courses in the City limits, including mini-golf courses.

Moped, and golf cart rental operations.

Amusement parks and arcades.

As ensuring public health is a shared responsibility, residents are requested to continue to wash or sanitize hands frequently, to frequently disinfect home and work surfaces that may lead to the spread of the coronavirus, and to practice even more stringent social distancing procedures.

Businesses that remain open to the public are requested to:

Redouble all CDC and DHEC recommended sanitation and disinfection procedures, and to emphasize such procedures to their employees.

Establish safe distancing guidelines for all cashier and payment areas to encourage a separation of customers of at least six feet between customers.

Enforce six feet separation requirements whenever possible in waiting rooms, lobby areas, and workstations.

Encourage that business be conducted over the telephone or electronically whenever possible.