COLUMBIA, S.C. — In a series of three shipments in late March and early April, South Carolina received its full allotment from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) of medical supplies.

South Carolina had requested its entire allotment from the SNS earlier this year.

The shipments were allocated to each county across the state based on population and were delivered by the S.C. National Guard.

According to DHEC numbers posted in early April, they distributed:

147,624 N95 masks

409,596 surgical masks

68,732 face shields

57,438 gowns

268 coveralls

325,775 gloves

Thursday afternoon, SCEMD clarified the state had received a few thousand more in each category by the end of April.

After the supplies were allocated to the counties, county emergency management directors were given control to distribute the supplies where needed.

Midlands EMD directors in Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, and Newberry counties said they prioritized distribution to hospitals, if applicable, then first responders, care facilities, nursing homes, and other agencies that had requested supplies, including smaller doctor's offices and other businesses.

Most of the counties contacted said the stockpile supplies were already distributed and used.

Now, they are making additional orders and requesting PPE through existing partners and SCEMD.

Currently, SCEMD has acquired more N95 masks and face shields than requested, but is still gathering surgical masks, gloves, and gowns to meet demand.

SCEMD and at least one South Carolina Midlands county said gowns were the most pressing need across the state and in their county at the current time.

SCEMD is gathering supplies using donations and its own supply chain contacts.