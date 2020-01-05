CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Facts:

NOTE: This chart from North Carolina DHHS shows the percentage of positive test results for COVID-19 has gone down to 9% from 17% in the course of about two weeks. The state has doubled its total number of tests in the past few days.

Simon Properties expects to reopen Charlotte-area malls next week

Simon Properties expects to reopen its Charlotte-area malls next Friday, May 8. These locations include Concord Mills, SouthPark Mall and the Charlotte Premium Outlets. Simon's website has an updated list of possible reopening dates at locations nationwide.

ReOpen Meck protest planned for uptown today

A group pushing to reopen all businesses in Mecklenburg County plans to stage a protest in uptown at noon Friday. Reopen Meck is a spin off of the Reopen NC group that has protested in Raleigh twice, demanding lawmakers reopen the state's economy.

THe group's organizer says they plan to protest at the intersection of Trade and Tryon at 12 p.m. Protesters are asked to stay in their cars, and if they do get out, to practice social distancing. Click here for more information about the event.

North Carolina could begin Phase 1 of Governor Cooper's reopening plan next week

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris says unless we see a drastic spike in new coronavirus cases, the county could be prepared for the first phase of the state's reopening plan. This would allow some non-essential businesses, like clothing stores and toy stores, to reopen. Social distancing guidelines would still be in place and everyone would be asked to stay home if possible, but it's a step in the right direction.

Harris said Thursday Meck County's testing data has stabilized and we've done a good job of following their recommendations.