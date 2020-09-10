NC COVID-19 numbers show alarming spike in cases since mid-July

The increase comes nearly a week after the state entered Phase 3 of reopening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is keeping a close eye on North Carolina’s coronavirus trends after the state reports the highest jump in new positive cases since July 18.

On Thursday, there were more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases. That’s also the third-highest increase for the state since the pandemic started.

In addition to more cases, the state also said it has complete more tests as well. That means good news for the overall positivity rate that now sits at about 5.5 percent.

Hospitalizations in North Carolina also saw a steady rise over the past several days as well. All of these increased changes come nearly a week after North Carolina entered into Phase 3 of reopening.

Overall the state has seen about an 85 percent recovery rate for those who have contracted the coronavirus.