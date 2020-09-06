Watch live: Cooper to discuss COVID-19 numbers

During a 3 p.m. news conference in Raleigh North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is expected to talk about the latest COVID-19 data and trends.

There are a total of 37,160 lab-confirmed cases in North Carolina with 1,029 deaths. The NC Department of Health and Human Services reported 676 new cases Tuesday, down from 938 cases reported on Monday. A total of 774 people are currently hospitalized, which is a single-day high. The percent positives for test results has gone down to 4%.