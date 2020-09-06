x
Watch live: Cooper to discuss COVID-19 numbers

NC Gov. Roy Cooper will have a news conference at 3 p.m. to talk about COVID-19 numbers. Tuesday COVID-19 hospitalizations were at a single day high.
During a 3 p.m. news conference in Raleigh North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is expected to  talk about the latest COVID-19 data and trends.

There are a total of 37,160 lab-confirmed cases in North Carolina with 1,029 deaths. The NC Department of Health and Human Services reported 676 new cases Tuesday, down from 938 cases reported on Monday.  A total of 774 people are currently hospitalized, which is a single-day high. The percent positives for test results has gone down to 4%.

Cooper is also expected to talk about efforts to seek racial equity in criminal justice.

