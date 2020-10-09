NC leaders working with White House officials to get more federal assistance

North Carolina is making progress in the fight against COVID-19, but the pandemic is far from over.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The White House is still worried about Covid-19 in North Carolina. Dr. Mandy Cohen says the Tar Heel state is working with the White House Coronavirus Task Force to combat the virus.

In a press conference Thursday, Dr. Cohen said this week's report shows the Tar Heel state is still in the "red zone" which means that the percentage of positive cases is still too high.

North Carolina is making progress in the fight against COVID-19, but the pandemic is far from over.

"We continue to simmer and while we have avoided boiling over like some other states, some parts of our state have plateaued at a stubbornly high rate of viral spread," Dr. Cohen said.

The White House raising concerns about positive cases on NC college campuses.

"North Carolina as much of the country has seen a rapid increase in cases in the percent positive among 18 to 24 year old's following the beginning of the school year," Dr. Cohen said.

While some schools are closing completely and sending students back home, other schools are staying open.

"We're encouraging everyone in those settings to get tested if you think you've had any exposure to students or campus activities," Dr. Cohen said.

Mecklenburg County provided free resources to the community Thursday as well, including free COVID testing and groceries.

Health officials say prevention is the number one tool to fighting the virus, and while North Carolinians have done a good job in not seeing any major surges, vigilance is still key.