NC sees largest single-day jump with 2,462 new COVID-19 cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 83,793.

North Carolina reported 2,462 new coronavirus cases Saturday, highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases.

“Record-high numbers like today are concerning," said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. “We all have a responsibility to one another to wear a face covering, avoid crowds and wash our hands often to get our trends going back in the right direction.”

Hospitalizations for coronavirus is also at a record high. DHHS reported 47 new patients hospitalizations Saturday, bringing the total to a record-high 1,093.

It was also the 18th day in a row the state has reported more than 1,000 plus cases.

The state also reported 20 new deaths, bringing North Carolina’s total to 1,499.

By Saturday, 1,176,058 tests had been completed in the state.

Coronavirus pandemic in Charlotte

In Thursday briefing, Cohen singled out the Charlotte area for a second day in a row regarding the region's hospitalization metric. Wednesday, Cohen had noted the region was seeing more growth in hospitalizations than other parts of the state.

Health officials are in constant contact with Charlotte-area hospitals, which have been most recently reported at 80 percent capacity, and Cohen said the hospitals are doing a good job in keep beds open.