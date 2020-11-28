NC sees new record-high 1,840 COVID-19 hospitalizations, DHHS reports

DHHS also reports 3,444 new coronavirus cases and nine related deaths on Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,840 people are hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19 on Saturday. That is the highest one-day number of hospitalizations in North Carolina since the pandemic began in March.

The previous record was met Nov. 25 with 1,811

DHHS also reports 3,444 new coronavirus cases and nine related deaths on Saturday. The percentage of positive tests sits at 7.8%, with 5,224,397 tests had been completed in the state.