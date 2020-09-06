NC Senate passes updated gym, bar and restaurant bill

The updated measure provides Gov. Roy Cooper with flexibility to re-close those businesses.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Senate today voted to pass an updated bill to reopen gyms and to treat bars and restaurants equally. The legislation passed by a 36-13 margin.

The updated measure provides Gov. Roy Cooper with the flexibility to re-close those businesses, the absence of which Gov. Cooper and Democrats cited as their reason for opposing the original bill.

Under the updated bill, the Governor could institute statewide closures if he obtains Council of State concurrence, and local health directors could institute orders in their counties on their own authority.

Sen. Gunn said, "I'm tired of wasting time while these businesses flounder. This bill addresses the Governor's complaint about flexibility. Let's get this business open."