NC State reports 3 new COVID-19 clusters, 27 cases in athletic department

All NC State athletics have been put on hold after three new COVID-19 clusters were identified within the school.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State University officials announced three new COVID-19 clusters on campus, including an outbreak in the school's athletic department.

In a press release, NC State said the first cluster is in the Carroll Residence Hall, with nine positive cases. All students in Carroll Hall are being provided additional information about the situation and next steps they can take. Any person who visited Carroll Hall between August 20-24 is encouraged to make an appointment with NC State student health services for testing.

The second cluster was at, Standard Apartment Complex, an off-campus apartment complex on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh. Currently there are five cases, all of whom are NC State students.

The third cluster is associated with NC State athletics. There are currently 27 positive cases, including students and staff members. NC State has not identified how many of those cases are students at this time. As a result of the outbreak, all athletics have been paused.

"Based on the information available to us, we are making the necessary and swift decision to pause athletic-related activities until we have additional information," said Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. "We will continue to work with all appropriate parties to evaluate the most responsible path moving forward and will provide further details when available."