NC State identifies 7 new COVID-19 clusters

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State University identified seven new COVID-19 clusters on campus.

The university said three clusters are located on the main campus and include: Bragaw Residence Hall, Metcalf Residence Hall, and Owen Residence Hall. Another cluster is in University Towers.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases:

Bragaw Residence Hall: 8 cases

Metcalf Residence Hall: 6 cases

Owen Residence Hall: 5 positive cases

University Towers: 17 cases

Any student who has visited one of these locations within the last week should call to make an appointment with Student Health Services to be tested, 919-515-2563.

Additional COVID-19 clusters have been identified off-campus and include the following:

Stanhope Apartment Complex: 16 cases

UnCommon Apartment Complex: 6 cases

Valentine Commons Apartment Complex: 5 cases