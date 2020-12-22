NC state prisoner dies after testing positive for COVID-19

According to officials, the woman had pre-existing medical conditions.



“Her death is tragic. We are working hard to alleviate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”



The woman tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized on Nov. 26. She died on Dec. 21.



According to officials, the offender was a female in her early-40s who had underlying health conditions. Given her family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety will not further identify the individual.