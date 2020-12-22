x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Coronavirus

NC state prisoner dies after testing positive for COVID-19

The woman tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized on Nov. 26. She died on Dec. 21.
Credit: Thinkstock

RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman serving time in the Anson Correctional Institution who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

According to officials, the woman had pre-existing medical conditions.

“Her death is tragic. We are working hard to alleviate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”

The woman tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized on Nov. 26. She died on Dec. 21.

According to officials, the offender was a female in her early-40s who had underlying health conditions. Given her family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety will not further identify the individual.

RELATED: Gov. Cooper: More than 90% of NC counties in red or orange zones