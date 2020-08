A total of 42 students tested positive for coronavirus and one employee, according to the university’s COVID-19 site.

RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 40 students tested positive for COVID-19 at North Carolina State University.

A total of 42 students tested positive for coronavirus and one employee, according to the university’s COVID-19 site.

NC State's COVID numbers comes just one day after UNC-Chapel Hill moved all undergraduate classes online following 130 cases among students in the last week.