x
Skip Navigation

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

coronavirus

NC under phase 1 of three-step plan to reopen: Real-time updates Sunday, May 10

There are over 14,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina. According to data from NCDHHS, trends and metrics remain stable.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear.  We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.  

For updates from Friday, May 8, click here.

Key Facts:

Wilkesboro Tyson Foods fresh plant temporarily closed for deep cleaning

The Tyson Foods fresh plant in Wilkesboro has been "idled" Saturday and will be closed Monday for deep cleaning and sanitizing, due to coronavirus. 

The plant will resume operations Tuesday — Tyson officials say there won't be an impact to the foodservice plant. 

It comes after Matrix Medical has been at the plant testing team members for COVID-19. The company says they expect all testing to be complete by Saturday night.