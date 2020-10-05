NC under phase 1 of three-step plan to reopen: Real-time updates Sunday, May 10

There are over 14,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina. According to data from NCDHHS, trends and metrics remain stable.

Key Facts:

Wilkesboro Tyson Foods fresh plant temporarily closed for deep cleaning

The Tyson Foods fresh plant in Wilkesboro has been "idled" Saturday and will be closed Monday for deep cleaning and sanitizing, due to coronavirus.

The plant will resume operations Tuesday — Tyson officials say there won't be an impact to the foodservice plant.