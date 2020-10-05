NC under phase 1 of three-step plan to reopen: Real-time updates Sunday, May 10

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key Facts:
- Cases in North Carolina: 14,360 with 544 deaths. From Friday to Saturday the state is reporting 492 new cases. From Thursday to Friday the state is reported 471 new cases.
- Cases in South Carolina: 7,531 with 330 deaths. Confirmed cases have increased by 168 from Friday. A total of 330 people have died, an increase of 10 from Friday. Dr. Linda Bell, the state's epidemiologist with DHEC, says the curve of cases for the illness appears to be leveling in the state.
- Cases in Mecklenburg County: 2,055 and 62 deaths — Mecklenburg County trends and daily case counts remain stable, according to the Mecklenburg County Public Health Director
Wilkesboro Tyson Foods fresh plant temporarily closed for deep cleaning
The Tyson Foods fresh plant in Wilkesboro has been "idled" Saturday and will be closed Monday for deep cleaning and sanitizing, due to coronavirus.
The plant will resume operations Tuesday — Tyson officials say there won't be an impact to the foodservice plant.
It comes after Matrix Medical has been at the plant testing team members for COVID-19. The company says they expect all testing to be complete by Saturday night.