Phase 1B of vaccinations is set to begin in NC this week. Here's what you should know.

Mecklenburg County officials say Bojangles' Coliseum will be used starting Monday to continue the 1A group vaccines.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says they’ll be ready to move into the next phase of vaccines, Phase 1B. Health officials say there is a lot that goes into pulling this off, and are asking people for patience as the process moves forward.

"This is a complex process,” Governor Roy Cooper previously said.

Though the process of getting people vaccinated has been established, NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said it’s easier said than done.

“I would remind everyone we have very limited supplies at this point,” Cohen said.

Phase 1A saw the vaccine go to long-term care facilities and healthcare workers who work with COVID-19 patients.

Phase 1B is set to begin this week and first includes vaccination availability for everyone over the age of 75, followed by health care workers and essential workers over 50 years old, followed by all other healthcare workers and essential workers under 50.

"If you think about how large a group that is, that’s more than a million folks," Cohen said. "That’s not the number of doses we have here."

To help speed the process, Mecklenburg County officials say Bojangles' Coliseum will be used starting Monday, Jan. 4, to continue the 1A group vaccines.

"We are going to make sure we are ramping up and improving our operations as we go,” Cohen said.

Governor Cooper is asking everyone who becomes eligible to understand it may take time.

"We ask people to be as patient as you can,” Gov. Cooper said.

Mecklenburg County officials told WCNC Charlotte they plan to announce more specifics on the distribution timeline at Bojangles' Coliseum in the coming days.