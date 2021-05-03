'We see it as just another tool in our toolkit' | NCDHHS expanding access to COVID-19 rapid testing in K-12 schools

State health officials are offering a way to help public schools keep students and staff safe during in-person learning by expanding their rapid testing program.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is offering a way to help public schools keep students and staff safe during in-person learning. Schools can get rapid tests to keep tabs on any confirmed cases.

The rapid test equipment is relatively low-tech, with an antigen card and a cotton swab.

"One is negative, two lines is positive - it's not complicated, anybody can do it," explained Dr. Phillip Brown, Chief Officer for Academics and Human Resources for Mount Airy City Schools, holding up one of the tests.

District leaders say, while it may be simple, it's made a big difference in how they've operated during this pandemic.

"We see it as just another tool in our toolbox, or our tool kit, for fighting COVID-19," he said, "It's fewer subs in the building. It's more face-to-face instruction, which we are trying to do."

The district is one of a handful in the Triad, including the Surry County and Alamance-Burlington School Systems, to take part in the state health department's rapid test pilot program. Students and staff who've been in close contact with someone COVID-positive can get tested right away by a nurse, or at the central office.

Though not a requirement for in-person instruction, the state is now offering the rapid tests to other districts at no cost. Dr. Brown says, he'd highly recommend it to prevent outbreaks and new cases.

"I think that this particular test process is going to be critical for schools to have in place in order to stay open for their kids," he said.

Mount Airy City Schools were allotted 550 tests, and they've gone through many of them. They are quick - it only takes 15 minutes to get the results.