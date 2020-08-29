NCDHHS reports new daily high with 2,585 COVID-19 cases

There are now 165,076 confirmed cases and 2,683 related deaths statewide.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Public Health reported a new daily high in COVID-19 cases Saturday.

NCDHHS reported 2,585 additional coronavirus cases on Saturday, a jump of 1,415 cases, which was reported on Friday. This previous highest number of daily cases was reported on July 18, with 2,481 cases.

Also, public health officials reported 31 more coronavirus-related deaths, the highest daily fatality number in almost two weeks. The highest number of daily deaths reported so far during the pandemic was 38 on August 1.

There are now 165,076 confirmed cases and 2,683 related deaths statewide.