NCDHHS reports new single-day high 4,514 COVID-19 cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,514 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. That is the highest one-day number of new cases.

DHHS also reports 5,034 coronavirus related deaths. The percentage of positive test results is averaging 9.2% over the last two weeks. DHHS is reporting that 1,571 people are hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19.

The increase in cases comes just four days before the Thanksgiving holiday. The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control on Thursday released new guidance on traveling amid the coronavirus pandemic. Health officials have repeatedly reminded people it is not a good idea to gather in groups or travel over the holiday to avoid even more rapid spread of the virus.