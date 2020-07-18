NCDHHS reports single-day record high 2,481 new COVID-19 cases

The state also reported 23 new deaths, bringing North Carolina’s total to 1,629.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 95,978.

North Carolina reported 2,481 new coronavirus cases Saturday, highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases.

DHHS also reports 1,180 people have been hospitalized for coronavirus. Hospitalizations did decline off yesterday's high.

The state also reported 23 new deaths, bringing North Carolina’s total to 1,629.