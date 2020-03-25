CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the pandemic.

Key Facts:

Cases in North Carolina: 512

512 Cases in South Carolina: 342, with 7 deaths

342, with 7 deaths Cases in Mecklenburg County: 142

142 A stay-at-home order has been issued for Mecklenburg County

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio said the county's COVID-19 cases went from just three to over 140 in just 10 days. There are only a few zip codes in Mecklenburg County without a positive case of coronavirus.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

The White House and Congressional leaders reached a deal on a $2 trillion rescue package Wednesday to help working and laid-off Americans, businesses and hospitals. It still faces votes in the House and Senate.

The deal would send nearly every American adult a one-time payment of $1,200 and $500 for each child. A vote is expected later Wednesday.

