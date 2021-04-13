New air filtration coming to CMS schools 99.9% effective at killing COVID-19 virus, scientists say

Nearly 40 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools campuses will install needlepoint bipolar ionization systems. Sounds complicated. That's because it is.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Charlotte-Meckenburg Schools reopen for more in-person learning, a lot of parents are still uneasy about sending their kids back into the classroom.

Pretty soon, though, some new technology will clear the air in dozens of CMS schools. Classrooms can be a breeding ground for germs and bacteria. In this pandemic, keeping the air clean is more important than ever.

Let's connect the dots.

New air cleaning systems are set to be installed at 39 CMS schools that don't have proper airflow. The technology is called needlepoint bipolar ionization.

Sound complicated? It is.

A device is placed on the building's air conditioner. It positively charges the air, robbing a virus of the hydrogen atoms it needs to stay alive. Here's the important part: Scientists say it's 99.9% effective at killing airborne germs, including the virus that causes COVID-19.

With more students in classrooms where social distancing isn't possible, this could be a breakthrough for getting students back on track.