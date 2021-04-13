x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Coronavirus

New air filtration coming to CMS schools 99.9% effective at killing COVID-19 virus, scientists say

Nearly 40 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools campuses will install needlepoint bipolar ionization systems. Sounds complicated. That's because it is.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Charlotte-Meckenburg Schools reopen for more in-person learning, a lot of parents are still uneasy about sending their kids back into the classroom. 

Pretty soon, though, some new technology will clear the air in dozens of CMS schools. Classrooms can be a breeding ground for germs and bacteria. In this pandemic, keeping the air clean is more important than ever. 

Let's connect the dots. 

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

New air cleaning systems are set to be installed at 39 CMS schools that don't have proper airflow. The technology is called needlepoint bipolar ionization. 

Sound complicated? It is. 

A device is placed on the building's air conditioner. It positively charges the air, robbing a virus of the hydrogen atoms it needs to stay alive. Here's the important part: Scientists say it's 99.9% effective at killing airborne germs, including the virus that causes COVID-19. 

With more students in classrooms where social distancing isn't possible, this could be a breakthrough for getting students back on track.

RELATED: More than 22,000 students have already signed up for CMS summer learning program

That's not all. Needlepoint ionization also cleans the air of dust, dirt and mold, making classrooms cleaner during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. 

Click here to see all 39 CMS schools getting the new needlepoint ionization filtration system.

RELATED: 'I feel like everything happens for a reason' | Free after-school program for Charlotte kids pivots to meet growing need

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app