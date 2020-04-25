CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Neighbors of MAAM Church on Scaleybark Road say they have had ongoing concerns with loud music coming from the church during service, but the concern was heightened when they would still see several cars in the church parking lot after stay-at-home orders were enacted.

"People are dying from this virus, and you would think that a church would take it seriously," a neighbor told WCNC Charlotte. That neighbor wanted their identity hidden for fear of backlash.

Then, on Thursday night, the church posted several photos on its Facebook page, showing a gathering of roughly twenty inside the church.

MAAM Charlotte NC

"This is just alarming. People are losing their jobs, if not their lives, and they're still having services," the neighbor said.

The neighbor says it's an added layer on top of an ongoing noise issue that sometimes lasts into the night.

"A lot of times it's until 9:30,10 o'clock," the neighbor said.

WCNC Charlotte brought the complaints to MAAM, and one of the senior pastors responded to both the noise complaints and the photo showing the gathering.

"Last night, it was--it was a mistake," said Millie Calderon, a senior pastor.

Calderon says the church has been doing online services, and the photo was of church leaders praying after coming together for outreach planning.

She says it won't happen again.

"We respect the law, and we respect others," said Calderon.

As for the noise, Calderon says they have been trying to find the right balance between their usual "jubilant" worship services and quiet for the neighbors.

"We met with them, two times already... we're trying to do everything we promised," said Calderon.

CMPD says people can report coronavirus-related violations by calling 3-1-1.

On Friday, Mecklenburg County did issue guidelines permitting churches to hold car-based "drive-up services in parking lots.

RELATED: Churches can hold "drive-up" services under these Mecklenburg County guidelines

Those guidelines prohibit gatherings outside the car or communion service.

