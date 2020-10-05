A new bill changes dozens of North Carolina laws to help the COVID-19 response

"In addition to a lot of obvious relief measures that are needed, there a lot of less-obvious fixes that have become necessary."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change the way many people live their lives, a new bill in North Carolina makes changes to several laws or policies to aid in the response.

North Carolina State Senator Jeff Jackson (D — Mecklenburg County) says a bill passed in the state changed "a few dozen laws" to fit the needs of the state during the pandemic.

"In addition to a lot of obvious relief measures that are needed, there a lot of less-obvious fixes that have become necessary," Jackson said in a release.

Here are some of the changes:

If your car inspection/registration is due after March 1 and before August 1, you will get an extra five months from the expiration date to take care of it

Similarly, driver's licenses in NC will be good until 30 days after the date the Governor ends the state of emergency — or 30 days after the date the DMV reopens all of its offices, whichever is earlier.

No interest on unpaid income tax will accrue until July 15.

North Carolina will now develop its own strategic stockpile of personal protective equipment and testing supplies for the COVID-19 response

Dentists are now authorized to conduct COVID diagnostic and antibody tests

Every school district in the state (excluding year-round schools) must set an opening date of August 17 this year. The closing date must be no later than June 11, 2021.

NC teachers will get a one-year extension to meet licensure requirements

High school students will no longer be required to have instruction in CPR in order to graduate

It used to be against the law to wear a mask on the public street or walkway — a law that's been around since the 1950s, originally intended to curb KKK activity. While it has several exceptions already, none were to ensure the physical health/safety of the wearer or others. Now, you can wear a mask for public health reasons when on a public street or walkway.

Marriage certificates can now be received over audio-video communication if the register of deeds is able to "positively identify" the applicants — that's in place until August 1, 2020.

Lottery winners now have extra time to claim their prize.