New COVID-19 treatment shown to improve patient survival by more than 50%, studies show

The goal of Lenzilumab is to eliminate the need for a patient to be placed on a ventilator and greatly reduce inflammation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For nearly a year, doctors and researchers have been working on phase trials to test Lenzilumab, a new treatment for COVID-19 patients. More than 500 patients were enrolled in the study nationwide including some patients from Atrium Health.

The study was a randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trial that showed patients who had Lenzilumab, also known as the Lenz, treatment had a 54% greater likelihood of survival without the use of a ventilator. That proved more success compared to previous therapies like steroids and Remdesivir.

“Lenzilumab showed improvement on top of that and that’s very encouraging because we haven’t completely solved the hospitalized outcomes that are happening even to this day," Emory University Dr. Vincent Marconi said.

The treatment is designed for newly hospitalized people and - much like Remdesivir - is given intravenously. But aside from that similarity, there are major differences---the time frame, amount of doses given for the treatment, and the overall function of the drug.

“Remdesivir is an anti-viral. It directly attacks the virus,” Dr. Cameron Durrant, Chairman and CEO of Humanigen said. “Lenzilumab deals with the overwhelming inflammation that often affects patients that are hospitalized with COVID-19.”

Doctors believe the Lenz treatment could help combat the threat of COVID-19 variants and also help those long-haul COVID-19 patients.

“Being able to get people to leave the hospital earlier and not have to go on a ventilator will most likely reduce those effects as well,” Dr. Marconi said.

And finally, Lenz therapy could be an option for those unable to take the COVID-19 vaccine for various reasons.

“We need to continue to be vigilant, we need to continue to develop therapies that can work alongside vaccines,” Dr. Durrant said.

The next step following the phase trials is working with the FDA to get emergency use authorization for the Lenzilumab treatment.