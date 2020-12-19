North Carolina set new record, 2,846 people hospitalized

Department of Health and Human Services also reported 6,164 new coronavirus cases Saturday, which is down from the single-day record of 8,444 cases reported Friday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina health officials reported a new hospitalization record for new COVID-19 infections Saturday, announcing over 2,846 people hospitalized. The previous record was set Friday at 2,824. Hospitalizations have continued to rise for the last three weeks.

Department of Health and Human Services also reported 6,164 new coronavirus cases Saturday, which is down from the single-day record of 8,444 cases reported Friday.

There has been a total of 472,268 COVID-19 cases in the state, and 6,184 deaths related to the virus.

As of Saturday, 6,231,842 tests had been completed in the NC, and the percent of positive tests is 11.3%.

Mecklenburg County's daily COVID-19 cases have more than doubled in one month's time, based on new data released by health officials Friday.