Survey: 42% of teachers in South Carolina at heightened risk if they return to classrooms

SC for Ed polled more than 7,000 teachers in South Carolina and found many have health conditions that put them at higher risk for coronavirus.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC for Ed, an organization that advocates for teachers in South Carolina, found that over 42% of teachers polled are at an increased risk for severe illness from coronavirus.

The organization polled 7,731 teachers in South Carolina between July 6 and July 9 through an online survey. Of the respondents, 3,275 teachers had a health condition that would put them at an increased risk for severe illness if they contracted coronavirus. That accounts for 42% of the teachers polled.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, people with health conditions such as obesity, serious heart conditions, Type 2 diabetes, kidney disease, COPD, organ transplant and sickle cell are at an increased risk when it comes to COVID-19.

In addition, some 22% of teachers are at a "possible increased risk," according to the survey. Those who may be at increased risk suffer from conditions including Type 1 diabetes, hypertension, asthma, pregnancy, weakened immune system, and smoking, among other things, according to the CDC.

Nearly 65% of those who took part in the survey reported at least one health condition that would put them at risk.