North Carolina A&T updates COVID-19 protocols ahead of spring semester

NC A&T announced Friday all residential students must provide a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of moving in, regardless of vaccination status.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached to this story is from a previous story on North Carolina A&T creating a national model for COVID-19 testing.

North Carolina A&T released its COVID-19 protocols for the spring semester Friday.

The school said all residential students must provide proof of negative COVID-19 tests within 72 hours of returning to campus, regardless of vaccination status.

Students who don't live on campus and employees are strongly encouraged to receive a test, but they don't need one.

A school official told WFMY News 2 some students will start moving back into residence halls as early as Tuesday. Due to limited testing supply in the community, the school will provide rapid tests on campus to students who need one.

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve and require new considerations with regard to the start of the Spring 2022 semester," the school said in a memo sent to students and employees. "While North Carolina A&T experienced low infection rates through the fall term, the statewide infection rate with the spread of the omicron variant has now grown to nearly 22% -- far higher than during earlier spikes."

Other policies include no visitation within residence halls and only takeout options at dining services through January.

NC A&T doesn't require students or staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Like other schools in the UNC System, everyone on campus must either provide proof of vaccination or get tested weekly.

Face coverings are required in all indoor spaces on campus. They are strongly encouraged outdoors.

The school still plans to open as planned on Jan. 10 for a mix of in-person, hybrid and remote learning classes.