CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Facts:

Cases in North Carolina: 1,768, with 11 deaths

1,768, with 11 deaths Cases in South Carolina: 1,293, with 26 deaths

1,293, with 26 deaths Cases in Mecklenburg County: 465, with 2 death

465, with 2 death How to file for unemployment in North Carolina

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. was 216,515 as of midnight ET Thursday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. death toll was 5,119, passing the 5,000 mark fewer than 24 hours after reaching 4,000. Almost 1,400 of those are in New York City. Nearly 8,600 people in the U.S. have recovered.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Thursday, April 2

Economic experts say we could see another unemployment record

Economists expect last week's U.S. jobless claims, due to be reported Thursday morning, to blow past last week's total of nearly 3.3 million initial claims. That was quintuple the prior record.

CNBC reported we could see between 4 and 5 million unemployment claims this week. North Carolina has been among the top five states for claims following Governor Cooper's executive order to shut down non-essential businesses.

