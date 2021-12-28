Newlywed Charlotte couple in quarantine amid surge in COVID-19 cases

When Amber collapsed, John took her to the nearest hospital to get checked for what he thought was a sinus infection. Amber had COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As COVID-19 cases rise across North Carolina, the people testing positive continue to be younger. North Carolina state data show people 25 to 49 account for 39% of all positive cases in the state

One Charlotte couple in their 30s is battling COVID-19 in the same house.

Amber Smith and John Meyer have been together for seven years. They work in marketing and met doing a pillow campaign in Greenville, South Carolina.

“We're like rolling through the store and I was like, Let's go ambush the other crew and we picked up pillows, and started a pillow fight," Smith said. "And that's when I met him -- I whacked him in the face with a pillow."

She said six years later, he was on one knee in the middle of a global pandemic asking her to marry him.

“We had about a little over a yearlong engagement, that's when we decided like we wanted to, not really elope but kind of elope with our immediate family to Tahiti," she said.

They were married Nov. 11, 2021.

This year was going to be their first celebrating the holidays as newlyweds.

A few days before Christmas things changed.

“I ended up collapsing, I was trying to like, push through it and I had a fever," Smith said.

She collapsed, John took her to the nearest hospital to get checked for what he thought was a sinus infection.

Amber had COVID-19.

It's an experience she said she doesn’t wish on anyone — especially the immunocompromised.

“I generally have a pretty high pain tolerance -- I had cancer when I was in college," she said. "And so like I've dealt with like, health conditions and issues and like pain and whatnot. And so when I'm saying it hurts, it's hell. Like it really is.”

Amber and John are now isolated in the same house. They both agree it wasn’t the holiday they hoped for.

“I was like, 'Oh my gosh,' we hung up all these cute decorations, and put the mistletoe, we never even got a chance to use it," she said.

Amber will be out of quarantine on Jan. 1. She's hoping to leave COVID-19 in 2021.

Amber’s husband John tested negative for COVID-19 Monday.

They're both fully vaccinated and plan to get booster shots as soon as they’re out of quarantine.