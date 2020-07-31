No Panthers players on NFL’s COVID-19 list

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After another day of testing in the NFL, the Panthers have not had to place any players on the league’s COVID-19/reserve list.
Veteran players who test negative multiple times this week can begin coming inside the team’s facility in Uptown, getting equipment, and taking part in strength and conditioning and walkthroughs.
Panthers rookies arrived a week ahead of veterans.
The NFL is testing players and staff daily for the first two weeks of training camp.
If at the end of the two weeks the positivity rate is below 5%, testing will be done every other day.
If it ever rises above 5%, testing will be done daily again.
With no preseason games, the Panthers' first game action will be Sept. 13 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.