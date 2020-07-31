No Panthers players on NFL’s COVID-19 list

The NFL is testing players and staff daily for the first two weeks of training camp.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After another day of testing in the NFL, the Panthers have not had to place any players on the league’s COVID-19/reserve list.

Veteran players who test negative multiple times this week can begin coming inside the team’s facility in Uptown, getting equipment, and taking part in strength and conditioning and walkthroughs.

Panthers rookies arrived a week ahead of veterans.

The NFL is testing players and staff daily for the first two weeks of training camp.

If at the end of the two weeks the positivity rate is below 5%, testing will be done every other day.

Live from #Panthers camp tonight at 5:15 and 6:20. Nobody has been added to COVID list this week as first week of testing wraps. Saw vets Shaq Thompson, KK Short, Jermaine Carter and Will Grier going in and out from our perch just off property here. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/hfnQnWdYOk — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 31, 2020

If it ever rises above 5%, testing will be done daily again.