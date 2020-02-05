CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A one-stop shopping experience for families hit hardest by the economic struggle of the coronavirus crisis will again be open to shoppers this Saturday.

Charlotte non-profit Poor No More created the event to provide some relief for those who are homeless, working poor, veteran or senior citizen. At the community free store these individuals have all access to food, clothing, hygiene items, cleaning supplies and more all at no cost.

“We wanted it to be a dignified experience. We didn’t want people to come and feel like they are shopping at the food bank or soup kitchen. We wanted them to feel like they were at South park Mall,” said Jermaine Lee, founder of Poor No More.

The group has hosted the free store four different times since the coronavirus crisis started and they have served more 500 families. They will be open again, by appointment, Saturday.

Community Free Store

“People have left in tears because they are folk who have nothing to eat in their refrigerators,” Lee said.

Even while serving all these families to meet the greater need, Lee says they still plan to adhere to social distancing guidelines by allowing only 10 shoppers at a time.

The next Community Free Store is this Saturday May 2nd from 12pm-4pm inside Noda @28 Creative Arts Studios, which is located at 2424 N. Davidson St., Suite 110, Charlotte, NC 28205.

If you would like to shop, text 980-309-1318 to set your appointment.

More news:

RELATED: $12 per hour raise? Mitt Romney proposes it for essential workers

RELATED: New NC guidelines allow more people to be tested for coronavirus

RELATED: SC governor lifts mandatory home or work order, allows outdoor restaurant dining

RELATED: NASCAR to resume season May 17 with seven races in 11 days

RELATED: Mooresville soldier helps feed North Carolina school children