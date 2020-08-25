Dr. Mandy Cohen to update North Carolina COVID-19 trends

Cohen's briefing Tuesday will be her first public update since UNC-Charlotte announced it will start the fall semester remotely.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dr. Mandy Cohen with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19, as well as the latest coronavirus trends and data during a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Cohen is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.Tuesday in Raleigh.

Tuesday's briefing will be the first time Cohen has spoken publicly since North Carolina State University announced three new coronavirus clusters, including 27 new cases within the athletic department. NC State leaders have put all athletics on pause as a result of the outbreak.

Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper's office announced that Cooper approved $175 million in funding to help North Carolinians pay utilities and rent during the pandemic. Cooper's office said three new programs were designed to help people avoid evictions and utility shutoffs while out of work.

“COVID-19 has strained family finances across North Carolina, and many people are struggling to make ends meet,” said Governor Cooper. “People need a safe, stable place to call home, especially during this pandemic, and we must help keep people in their homes and keep their utilities on while our economy recovers.”

Earlier this month, Dr. Cohen told WCNC Charotte the reopening of schools would be one of the biggest challenges the state has faced since the pandemic began.