CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People and organizations from all across the country have been showing their gratitude for the frontline workers who have been risking their lives to help fight the coronavirus.
On Thursday, the North Carolina Air National Guard will salute those workers with statewide flyovers.
You'll see the planes in Charlotte-area at around 1:25 p.m.
"This Air Force Salute is to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force’s continued readiness during the national COVID-19 response, while saluting the American Heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19. These flyovers will incur no additional cost to the taxpayers and are being conducted as part of regularly scheduled training."
Thursday's flyovers are part of a nationwide effort to recognize healthcare workers, emergency responders, food industry and other essential workers.
***Please note times are subject to change***
Route of Flight:
All times are subject to change.
Asheville area – 10:50
Mission Hospital
Manna Food Bank
Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center
J.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center
Morganton – 11:02
Broughton Hospital
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center
Hickory NC – 11:07
Frye Regional Medical Hospital
Statesville, NC – 11:12
Iredell Memorial Hospital
Winston Salem – 11:21
Wake Forest Baptist Hospital
Bowman Gray Campus
Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC
Greensboro/Burlington – 11:30
High Point Regional – 11:25
Moses Cone Memorial Hospital – 11:28
Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters – 11:32
Chapel Hill – 11:39
UNC Chapel Hill Hospital
Durham – 11:42
Durham VA Medical Center
Duke University Hospital
Butner – 11:46
Central Regional Hospital
Murdoch Developmental Center
R.J. Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center
Raleigh 11:50 – 12:00
UNC REX Hospital – 11:54
NC National Guard JFHQ – 11:54
Wake Med Hospital – 11:57
Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC – 11:58
Duke/Raleigh Hospital – 11:58
Downtown Raleigh Flyover - 12:00
Goldsboro – 12:09
Cherry Hospital
O’berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center
Wilson – 12:15
Longleaf Neuro-Medical Treatment
Greenville – 12:21
Vidant Medical Center
Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center
Greenville Veteran’s Health Care Center
Kinston 12:28
Caswell Development Center
Jacksonville – 12:35
Onslow Memorial Hospital
Wilmington – 12:48
New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Charlotte area – 1:25
Harris Teeter Distribution Center – 1:21
Novant Health Presbyterian Med Ctr – 1:25
Atrium Health Charlotte – 1:25
Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina – 1:27
MISSION COMPLETE
