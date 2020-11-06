NC bill promises patients hospital visits despite COVID-19

Senate Bill 730, the "No Patient Left Alone Act," would guarantee patients to allow one visitor with "unrestricted privilege of being present."

RALEIGH, N.C. — Hospital patients could designate at least one visitor, despite the coronavirus pandemic, under legislation under consideration this week in the state Senate.

Senators heard painful stories Tuesday from people whose loved ones suffered alone because of visitor restrictions hospitals put in place to lower the transmission of COVID-19.

In some cases, people said their loved ones got worse care because no one was there to ask questions or advocate for them.