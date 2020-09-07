North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations top 1,000 as state reports over 2,000 new cases

Gov. Roy Cooper will update the state's response to coronavirus as health officials reported over 2,000 new cases for the second time during the pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to update the state's response to COVID-19 Thursday, hours after the Department of Health and Human Services announced hospitalizations for coronavirus topped 1,000 for the first time during the pandemic.

DHHS reported over 2,000 new cases in a single day for just the second time Thursday. It was also a big day for COVID-19 testing, with the percent of positive results remaining stable at 9%.

It's unclear what all Cooper will address during his briefing Thursday. State Superintendent Mark Johnson told WCNC Charlotte guidance for school reopening is expected within the next two weeks. So far, school officials have publicly discussed three scenarios, including all remote learning and all in-person classes. Cooper said last month that getting students back in the classroom is his number one priority for the upcoming year.

“Getting children back to school to learn is a high priority, but they must be able to do so in the safest way possible,” said Governor Cooper. “Every child, family and public school educator in North Carolina deserves strong protection to lower the risk of virus spread.”

The State Board of Education is meeting again Thursday to discuss how federal funding will be allocated this year. A study found the average school will need to spend $2,300 on every student to protect teachers, staff and children from COVID-19.