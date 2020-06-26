LIVE: North Carolina DHHS COVID-19 update as state reports over 1,600 new cases

Governor Roy Cooper's mandatory requirement for face masks will take effect at 5 p.m., just hours after North Carolina reported over 1,600 new COVID-19 infections.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen is set to provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19 Friday, just hours before Governor Roy Cooper's executive order requiring face masks takes effect.

On Friday, North Carolina health officials reported over 1,600 new infections. There are currently 892 people hospitalized across the state with coronavirus. DHHS reported 21,147 completed tests Friday, with about 10% of those being positive.

Cooper's order also put a "pause" on Phase 3 of reopening, meaning gyms, bars and other entertainment venues will not be allowed to reopen. Victory Lanes, a bowling alley in Mooresville, announced it plans to reopen at 5 p.m. Friday, defying Cooper's orders. The owner told WCNC Charlotte he has lost $800,000 during the shutdown and can't afford to remain closed.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have said they can't or won't enforce Cooper's mask order. Sheriffs in Iredell and Catawba County said they won't enforce it, leaving it up to businesses and individuals to comply. To be clear, law enforcement cannot arrest or fine any individuals who do not comply with the order, but they can arrest someone for trespassing if they refuse to leave a private property for not wearing a face mask.

Dr. Cohen will be joined by diverse leaders from the Hispanic and LatinX communities, which have been hit particularly hard by the virus. In Mecklenburg County, for example, more one-third of all COVID-19 cases are Hispanic patients. Most of those cases are young adults, according to Mecklenburg County Public Health.