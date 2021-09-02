LIVE: NC Gov. Cooper updating COVID-19 response as the state surpasses 10K deaths

Last week, Cooper said he "strongly urged" schools to open by the end of February following a CDC report indicating in-person instruction can be safe.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that North Carolina has reached a sobering milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic — more than 10,000 North Carolinians have died from the virus. The state also surpassed 800,000 total cases today.

"Together we grieve with the family and friends of the North Carolinians who have lost their lives to this terrible pandemic," said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. "Each one of these numbers represents a daughter or son, a parent or grandparent, a neighbor or friend — people who are deeply loved and who were part of the fabric of our community"

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the state's COVID-19 task force will provide an update on the state's vaccine rollout a week Tuesday, a week after Cooper "strongly urged" schools to reopen as soon as possible.

Cooper's call to open schools was cited by a CDC report that states in-person learning is safe if certain precautions are in place. Cooper also said schools should give teachers and students the option to continue remote learning if that's the best option for them.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education will meet Tuesday evening to discuss the district's plan to resume in-person learning this month. Currently, elementary and K-8 students with special needs will return on Feb. 15, while middle and high school students are scheduled to come back Feb. 22. On Monday, Gaston County school leaders decided they would bring students back to school four days a week starting March 1.

During the district's weekly metrics update Monday, Damon Willis, director of strategy, said CMS remains ready to reopen for its youngest learners as scheduled on Feb 15. However with community spread still at levels deemed ‘high’ by public health experts, some CMS teachers say they remain opposed.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) was among eight senators to introduce the Put Students First Act 2021 legislation. If passed, the bill would prohibit the secretary of education from providing any federal funding to schools that don't provide any in-person instruction by April 30.