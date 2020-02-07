Cohen to update COVID-19 cases, testing across North Carolina

North Carolina health officials reported over 1,600 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The state completed a record number of tests, as well.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen will address the state's response to another jump in COVID-19 cases Thursday afternoon.

DHHS reported over 1,600 new cases Thursday, which was a slight drop from Wednesday's record of 1,843. North Carolina labs also conducted a record number of tests, with 24,630 tests being completed. Overall, percent positive test results has remained at 8% for nearly two weeks, according to DHHS data.

Cohen's update with come one day after Governor Roy Cooper said his "number one priority" was getting kids back into classrooms across the state in August.

Cooper did not issue a statewide directive Wednesday on how schools should be open in the fall but said he will soon.