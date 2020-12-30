NC Gov. Cooper to update COVID-19 metrics as experts anticipate post-Christmas spike

North Carolina health officials reported a decrease in new COVID-19 infections Tuesday but it's not expected to last as cases associated with Christmas are reported.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the state's COVID-19 task force, including Dr. Mandy Cohen, will provide an update on the state's current coronavirus metrics and trends Wednesday as testing associated with Christmas begins to be reported this week.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,563 new cases, a dip from the two-week average; however, that doesn't mean fewer people are being infected by COVID-19. Instead, testing has dropped off since Christmas. The positivity rate over the last two weeks has also risen slightly to 11.2%, with 13.5% of tests administered Sunday, Dec. 27 coming back positive.

Another below-avg case day--looks like testing levels have dropped off after Christmas. Still awaiting positive test rate update for the day. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/JSaabYZbUb — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) December 29, 2020

Cooper is also expected to provide an update on North Carolina's COVID-19 vaccination plan. According to data released by NCDHHS Tuesday, over 63,000 doses of vaccines were administered between Dec. 14-28. Mecklenburg County ranks second with over 5,500 doses. Wake County has administered the most shots statewide (7,700).

The governor's nightly 10 p.m. curfew will remain in effect through at least Jan. 8. The modified stay-at-home order was put in place to help limit the spread of COVID-19 over the holiday season.

Businesses, including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more will be required to close at 10 p.m. Alcohol sales are required to stop at at 9 p.m. The sale of alcohol cannot resume until 7 a.m.

Cooper said further restrictions could be added if North Carolina's trends don't improve. As of last week, 90% of the state's counties are designated as either red or orange for community spread of COVID-19. Cooper urged North Carolinians to stay home for the holidays and to celebrate virtually, if possible.