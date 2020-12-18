North Carolina couple dies from COVID-19 holding hands with hospital beds pushed together

Sherwood Pope and his wife Doris were married 61 years.

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina couple married for 61 years died from COVID-19 while holding hands in the hospital.

According to WNCN, Doris Pope and her husband Sherwood became sick with COVID-19 after Thanksgiving.

“She loved that man and he loved her,” Shelton, their youngest son said to CBS 17.

He said his mother could barely breathe after testing positive for COVID-19.

They were taken to UNC Rex Hospital where their hospital beds were pushed together.

“It was the hardest thing anybody had to do… They passed away holding hands. Apparently, dad left first and she was a minute or two later,” Shelton said.

The couple will be laid to rest on Thursday.