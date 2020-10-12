North Carolina health officials to detail COVID-19 vaccine plan

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Dept. of Health & Human Services, will outline the state's distribution plan for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina health officials, including Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, will provide an update on the state's distribution plan of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as cases continue to skyrocket across the United States.

Once approved by the FDA, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed to 11 hospital groups across North Carolina, including Atrium Health in Charlotte. An FDA advisory board is scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss giving emergency authorization to the vaccine. That FDA meeting is likely the final hurdle to clear before the vaccine is administered nationwide.

The FDA’s decision comes as the coronavirus continues surging across much of the world, claiming more than 1.5 million lives, including more than 289,000 in the U.S.

In North Carolina, DHHS reported a single-day record for new COVID-19 cases (6,495) and hospitalizations (2,440) Wednesday. Health experts say much of the country is just now seeing the first cases linked to Thanksgiving, and the numbers are expected to keep climbing over the next two weeks.

Healthcare workers at high risk of COVID-19 and people working in long-term care facilities are at the top of the state’s priority list for vaccines, but Dr. Cohen said hospitals will decide who is vaccinated first.

Gov. Roy Cooper's new modified stay-at-home order will take effect Friday at 5 p.m. The order includes a nightly curfew from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. and places restrictions on certain businesses, such as restaurants and salons.