WATCH: North Carolina governor holds coronavirus briefing, and could address RNC relocation threats

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other state leaders could address President Donald Trump's threat to remove the RNC from Charlotte.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) Dr. Mandy K. Cohen, and other state officials hold a COVID-19 coronavirus briefing.

Officials are likely to respond to President Donald Trump's threat to remove the Republican National Convention from Charlotte if state officials could not immediately guarantee coronavirus restrictions would allow them to host a convention with full attendance.

As of Tuesday, North Carolina has had 24,140 lab-confirmed cases with 766 deaths. A total of 176 new cases were reported Monday at 11 a.m., down from 742 new cases reported in the state Monday.

On Saturday, the state saw its largest, single day increase in new, laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases when 1,107 new cases were announced.