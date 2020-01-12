Cooper to update state's response as NC reports record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Gov. Roy Cooper announced a stricter mask mandate last week to slow the spread of COVID-19. Just days later, North Carolina reported record hospitalizations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19 after health officials announced a new single-day record for coronavirus hospitalizations.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,033 people are in North Carolina hospitals due to COVID-19. North Carolina reported 2,883 new cases on Tuesday, but that decrease can be attributed to lower test levels over Thanksgiving weekend. Tuesday's percentage of positive tests was 10.2, much higher than the two-week average of 7.9%.

Details of Cooper's press briefing aren't public at this time. Last week, Cooper announced a new, stricter mask mandate for North Carolina due to the uptick in new COVID-19 infections.

“We are in danger," Gov. Cooper said on Nov. 23 while announcing the expanded mandate. "This is a pivotal moment in our fight against the coronavirus."

Mecklenburg County also reported a new record for hospitalizations Tuesday with 242. Saturday's report of 730 new cases was a single-day high but it could include tests from Thanksgiving and Black Friday, when government offices were closed. The daily positivity rate in Mecklenburg County reached 10% for the first time since July this week.

Health officials in Mecklenburg County are preparing for an increase in new COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving. Thousands of families in the county traveled for holiday celebrations, and the county is encouraging everyone who did to get tested for COVID-19 as a precaution.

"We do expect an increase. We don't know what the extent of that will be, but we do expect one," said Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris.

#NC #COVID19 hospitalizations have officially cracked 2K for a new record high. We've seen testing levels sag over the holiday weekend and that's reflected in the below-avg case days lately. However, the positive test rate has been higher. Sunday was the 1st 10+% day since July. pic.twitter.com/M6QkhyePAo — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) December 1, 2020

Harris said Charlotte's hospital bed capacity is stable, and they still have room to create more beds from within. However, staffing could become a problem depending on how bad the numbers get.